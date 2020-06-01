Man turns himself in saying he helped flip police car during SLC protests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man turned himself in to police Sunday after he said he helped to flip a police car and broke two of its windows during the protest in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Connor Matthew Peebles is facing charges of:

Criminal mischief, a third-degree felony

Riot; property damage, a third-degree felony

Assault/threat of violence knowing person is a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor

“In the city of Salt Lake, A/P (accused person) walked up to officers and stated A/P wanted to turn himself in from the rioting last night,” the statement said. “A/P admitted post Miranda he helped flip an officer’s police car during the riots, broke out two windows of the police car, (driver front and driver rear windows) and A/P admitted post Miranda to throwing water bottles at police officers during the riots.”

The officers had a video of rioters flipping over the police car, and the suspect identified himself in the video as one of the rioters flipping the car. The suspect had the same shoes on during the riot and time of arrest. Peebles can be seen in the video moving his bike, the statement said, and had the same bike in his possession at the time of arrest.

The suspect was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $6,950.

Salt Lake City Police Department also tweeted on Monday it is looking to identify the three individuals seen in the image below.

“We would like to question the two on the left for the theft of items from a police vehicle, and the individual on the right for setting a police vehicle on fire,” the tweet said. “If you have any information please call 801-799-3000 case 20-94360.”