Man wanted for Logan felony sexual activity with a minor charge arrested at U.S. border

NACO, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man wanted for a felony unlawful sexual activity with a minor charge out of Logan has been arrested in Arizona.

A tweet from John R. Modlin, chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector says: “Tucson Sector #BorderPatrol agents apprehended Jesus Tafolla-Beana in Naco, AZ. Records revealed Tafolla-Beana, a Mexican citizen, was convicted of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a felony, in Logan, #Utah.”

Tafolla-Beana will now be prosecuted, the tweet says.

“Excellent work, Brian A. Terry Station,” the tweet adds.

No other details were immediately available.

