Man wanted in California attempted homicide case arrested for assault after West Jordan SWAT standoff

WEST JORDAN, Utah, June 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old man was arrested just after midnight Wednesday after a multi-hour standoff with police.

West Jordan Police officers responded to a domestic violence call after a man allegedly refused to let a woman leave a residence after a verbal argument, and reportedly assaulted her multiple times as she continued attempts to flee.

“The victim attempted to get away from the arrestee by closing the balcony door,” says an affidavit filed in the arrest of Brenden Briggs.

“The arrestee put his hand in the doorway to prevent it from closing and the arrestee closed the door on the arrestee’s hand. The arrestee was upset and continued to argue with the victim stating she did it on purpose. The victim attempted to get away from the arrestee again by going out the front door. The arrestee followed the victim, pushed her against the wall and the arrestee slapped her with an open hand on the right side of her face.

“A witness observed the assault and told the arrestee to stop. The arrestee threatened the witness and the witnesses stated she was in fear for her life and had to leave.”

The victim got away, and returned later thinking Briggs would have calmed down, the statement says. The two began arguing again, and the victim started recording the exchange with her phone.

“The arrestee charged at the victim in an attempt to take her phone. The arrestee then began kicking the victim numerous times on her shin, causing a red mark and pain to the victim. Your affiant observed the red marks on the victim.”

Soon after, he allegedly put his arm around the victim’s neck to cut her air supply, the statement says.

“She believed the arrestee was really going to hurt her and maybe kill her. The arrestee released the victim and the victim got away,” the affidavit says.

The victim told police Briggs was armed, and was loading and unloading his gun during the altercation.

Police also learned that Briggs has an attempted homicide warrant out of California, and “several convictions of possession and domestic related offenses, also out of California,” the affidavit says.

Once in custody, Briggs was arrested for investigation of:

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon of a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Two counts of assault, a class B misdemeanor

Interfering with a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Briggs was ordered held without bail.