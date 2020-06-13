Man wanted on warrants related to abuse in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE, Utah, June 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — BIA Ft. Duchesne Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on warrants.

Kennan James Imus Lee Taveapot, 25, is wanted “for warrants for violence against women,” says a notice posted on social media.

Taveapot is reported to be 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, and have black hair and brown eyes.

“Please call BIA Police Department if you see him or know of his location,” says the post from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Duchesne Police Department.

Call 911 to offer tips. The department’s listed phone is 435-722-2012.