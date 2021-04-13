Man who allegedly threatened Salt Lake City store staff over mask policy arrested

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who allegedly threatened staff at a Salt Lake City store over its mask policy has been arrested.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said William Charley Lewis, 42, is facing a charge of disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor.

The statement said Lewis was arrested Monday afternoon after he entered The Stockist clothing store at 875 E. 900 South Sunday.

“Subject entered a business without a mask,” the statement said. “Refused to wear a mask after employees asked him to put one on. Subject then threatened employees by returning with a firearm.”

After Lewis left, employees closed the doors and notified patrons of the incident on social media.

“We are CLOSED FOR THE REST OF DAY SUNDAY, the store posted on Facebook. “A person came in today not wearing a mask and when asked to leave threatened to come back and shoot everyone….For the safety of our crew and the neighborhood we are closed.”

Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a statement regarding an incident.

“We strongly condemn the threats of violence made against employees and businesses requiring patrons to wear masks, ” Cox said. “Individuals who make such threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“Utah has a strong tradition of respecting private property rights. Businesses and public services have the right under the law to continue requiring masks in their establishments if they choose. We support such efforts and thank all Utahns who respect each other’s rights and mask requirements wherever they are in effect,” Cox said.