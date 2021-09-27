Man who fled Ogden police during 15-minute pursuit booked into jail

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 56-year-old man has been booked into the Weber County jail after Ogden City police say he fled a pursuit for 15 minutes, driving recklessly before coming to a stop near a municipal park attended by a large number of people.

Mark Davis is facing charges of:

Failure to respond to officers signaling to stop, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Interfering with an officer, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on a suspended, revoked or canceled license

OCPD officers were initially called to the called to the area of 800 30th St. at 8:51 p.m. Saturday after being dispatched to a kidnapping in progress. That accusation was later determined to be unfounded, an OCPD officer told Gephardt Daily.

The complainant told police the suspect had left the site in a red vehicle, and police spotted a red Toyota Corolla in the area of 12th Street and Monroe Boulevard. The driver failed to stop despite police lights and sirens, and fled east on 12th Street.

“The suspect, later identified as Mark Davis (Mark), failed to yield for all stop signs and red lights along the route he evaded. Mark evaded officer’s lights and sirens for approximately 15 minutes driving through the city of Ogden,” Davis’ probable cause statement says.

“Mark drove towards the city municipal park where a large amount of people were attending a concert. Officers attempted to box in Mark and he drove over the curb and escaped the attempt to box him in through a construction area. Mark drove through the construction area and his car became stuck near the intersection of 26th Street and Lincoln Avenue.”

Davis fled on foot, the statement says, and ignored officers’ commands to stop. Officers tackled him after he had run about a half block. Davis resisted arrest, “and pulled his hands

underneath his body, failing to provide his hands after officers gave multiple commands to do so. Mark’s license was ran in the state system and it came back as being revoked.”

Post Miranda, Davis declined to talk to police. He is being held without bail.