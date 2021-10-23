Man with firearm arrested after ‘loitering’ at Salt Lake’s City Creek Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in possession of a firearm on City Creek Center property was safely arrested Friday afternoon by officers from Salt Lake City and Unified police departments.

The investigation began at about 1:20 p.m., when a Unified Police officer, who was “working an overtime security shift at City Creek Center, requested an agency assist from SLCPD to contact a potentially armed individual,” said a news release from SLCPD.

SLCPD learned that the man had been seen loitering on the property earlier, and that City Creek Center security had issued a formal trespass notice and asked the man to leave, the news release states.

The man came back later in the day and again was contacted by security.

“While being contacted by City Creek Center security for the second time, the subject made statements indicating he had access to a weapon. City Creek Center security immediately contacted the Unified Police officer and later the SLCPD to arrest the individual and to ensure the safety of the center’s customers,” the news release said.

The man, a 31-year-old from Texas, was arrested without incident and was transported to the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building.

According to the news release, police recovered a firearm during the investigation, and “the intent of the subject remains under investigation.”

SLCPD said criminal charges are pending, therefore, the arrested man’s identity is not being released at this time.

There were no interruptions to City Creek Center operations.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made known.