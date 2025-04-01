Man with machete arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly wielded a machete while pursuing a woman who exited his car and fled to a TRAX station.

“The victim stated she felt she had no choice but to get back into the vehicle out of fear,” says an arrest document filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The man, later identified as Robert Kirkham, was captured in Utah Transit Authority photos that show him “raising the machete above his head in a manner consistent with preparing to swing it at the victim,” the document says.

“During an interview, the victim stated that after getting back into the car, (Kirkham) placed his right hand around her neck and choked her to the point it was difficult to breathe.

“A machete matching the one in the photos was located inside the vehicle, along with a knife found unsheathed in (Kirkham’s) pocket.”

A records check showed that Kirkham’s criminal history means he is restricted from having dangerous weapons, the statement says. A search of his vehicle also turned up a glass pipe with white burnt residue and a plastic bag containing white powder residue.

Kirkham was arrested for investigation of alleged:

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Kirkham was ordered held without bail, and remained incarcerated as of Tuesday afternoon.