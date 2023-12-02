Man, woman arrested for alleged armed robbery in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were arrested Thursday after an alleged armed robbery the previous week outside a Taylorsville convenience store.

Jose Antonio Flores-Carrillo, 19, and Keila Aileen Ramos, 23, were each booked into the Salt Lake County jail system for investigation of two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Two victims, a male and a female, told Taylorsville police that at 2:36 a.m. Nov. 24, they were stopped by a stranger in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 4110 S. Redwood Road.

The male victim “said a male approached him outside of the store accusing him of stealing a wallet. He ignored this person and walked to his car with his girlfriend,” Romas’ affidavit says. “That male, now identified as Jose Flores-Carrillo, demanded that he be allowed to search him. (The male victim) pulled out his wallet to show Jose he did not have his wallet. Jose the pointed a handgun at him and demanded his cash.”

The male victim gave Flores-Carrillo $80, and the female victim gave him $120, the affidavit says. The male victim “said the female was also outside of the car watching, she had a gun also and she yelled at him, ‘Make sure you give him all your money.’ “

Detectives found video at the 7-Eleven which showed Jose and Keila Ramos in a gray Chevy Malibu that was found to be registered to Keila Ramos, the document states.

A surveillance recording video shows the victims being approached and the male victim being patted down by Flores-Carrillo, the affidavit says.

“Keila exits the car and watches them from her door. The parties step out of view for a minute, then Jose returns to the car with his hand in his jacket pocket,” the statement says. “He appears to count money in front of Keila as they both get back into the Malibu and then leave. This day (Nov. 30), Jose and Keila were found traveling together and detained. Jose admitted post-Miranda he had robbed a male at the 7-Eleven of a bag of marijuana and a grinder in the parking lot, but that he had not used a gun.

“Keila admitted being at the 7-Eleven during the robbery and stepping out of the car while drunk. Keila said, ‘I could have said something like you better give him all your money, because I was drunk.’

“Keila said Jose stole marijuana and a grinder from both victims and then left. Keila said two days ago Jose admitted to her and his 17 year old brother that he did use and point a gun at the victims at the 7-Eleven.”

Flores-Carrillo and Ramos were ordered to be held without bail. Inmate records show they remained incarcerated as of Saturday afternoon.