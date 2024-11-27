Man, woman arrested in Beaver County after trooper finds pounds of illegal drugs hidden under spare tire

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper arrested two people found driving Interstate 15 in Beaver County with four pounds of MDMA (aka Ecstasy) and about 200 counterfeit pills consistent with fentanyl.

The two were in a northbound Dodge Charger with an expired registration, say affidavits filed for driver Carl L. Whittington, 27, and passenger Daisha Lee, 22.

The trooper asked Whittington for his driver’s license and proof of insurance.

“He provided to me a Colorado instruction permit and advised he did not have proof of insurance with him,” the affidavit says, adding that it was later learned Whittington had been denied a license and had no insurance.

Because of his suspicions, the trooper requested a K-9 sniffer dog be brought in, and the dog signaled the presence of narcotics.

A search of the car turned up a .40 caliber handgun, three M30 pills in a backpack, and a backpack containing small plastic bags. In the trunk, under the spare tire, officers allegedly found the four pounds of suspected MDMA pills, and the 200 pills consistent with fentanyl.

Whittington and Lee were booked into the Beaver County jail on Nov. 21, both for investigation of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. .

Whittington was ordered held for the additional alleged crimes of driving on a denied license, operating a vehicle without insurance, and driving with an expired registration.

A jail records check reveals that as of Wednesday afternoon, both are still in custody.