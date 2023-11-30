Man, woman booked for alleged theft from State Park Service

MOAB, Utah, Nov. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old man was booked into the Grand County Jail Monday for investigation of theft, forgery and impersonation of an officer.

Robert Ryan Wilson allegedly placed an order Monday at a Moab lumber store using a name other than his own, Dale Koeplfer, and drawing from an account owned by Dead Horse Point State Park.

“The sale and items were not approved by the Dead Horse Point Office and there is no person who works at Dead Horse Point with the name of Dale or Koeplfer,” says Wilson’s affidavit, filed by an officer of the Moab City Police Department.

The suspect “had also placed orders and picked up items under the Utah State Park Dead Horse Point account on October the 27th, a sale value of $773.55 in products, and a mechanic tool set, 230 piece, sold on the 21st of November valued at $219 dollars. The sale and items were not approved by the Dead Horse Point Office as well.

“In total, Mr. Wilson stole $1,818.71 in retail product. Mr. Wilson utilized a false name to make unauthorized purchase orders and keep the items for personal use. Mr. Wilson was observed by Turner Lumber employees making these purchases and receiving these items utilizing the false name.”

Wilson also signed the receipt invoices as Dale Koeplfer and Brian Dale, the statement says.

Wilson was arrested for investigation of:

Theft, value $1,500-$4,555, a third-degree felony

Two counts of forgery, a third-degree felony

Three counts of impersonating an officer, a class B misdemeanor

He was booked into the Grand County Jail.

Prior to his arrest, Wilson allegedly made a phone call to Kristin Renee Wilson, 40, “and asked her to get rid of certain (stolen) items as soon as possible,” says Kristin Wilson’s affidavit, filed by a Parks and Recreation officer.

“He also called her while in jail which I requested to be monitored. In that phone call, he asked her to move stolen equipment.

“I asked Emery County to watch their house in case she became a flight risk,” her affidavit says. “As I completed the warrant at about 1900, Kristin started packing her vehicle with certain stolen items which turned out to be the most recent items illegally purchased at the hardware store.”

Kristin Wilson was detained on suspicion of fleeing, her affidavit says. A warrant was approved, and “we searched the vehicle and found stolen items in hers and his vehicle, the motor home they were living in, the makeshift shed and a storage space next door to their RV camper.

“We found a long list of missing items from our region shop, the construction company building Utahraptor State Park and campers who reported stolen items.”

Kristin Wilson was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday and booked into the Grand County Jail for investigation of:

Theft, value greater than $5,000, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substances, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

“The amount of items stolen is estimated to exceed $15,000,” her affidavit says. “We’ve recovered thousands of dollars of equipment through a warrant this past evening and early morning. They live together. She was willing to hide evidence to protect (Wilson).”

Robert Wilson was ordered held on $10,000 bail and is not currently listed as a Grand County Jail inmate. Kristin Wilson was ordered held without bail and remains in custody.