Man, woman booked on more than 4 dozens of felony charges in Washington County

IVINS, Utah, March 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and a woman taken into custody Saturday after a pursuit of the stolen vehicle face a combined total of 49 felony charges.

Indra Pal Singh, 27, and Kevin Lemar Miller, 36, were booked into the Washington County jail.

The two were initially noticed by police due to Singh’s driving 41 mph in a 25 mph zone, says the probable cause statement, filed by an officer of Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety.

“I pulled in behind the vehicle and activated my emergency lights,” the officer’s statement says. “The vehicle then continued north towards Snow Canyon State Park. I turned my emergency lights off because I did not feel safe conducting a traffic stop with no shoulder on the road.”

The officer observed the driver talking with a park employee, then making a U turn. The officer followed the vehicle briefly, the reactivated emergency lights, and noted the suspect later identified as Miller “moving around as if he was trying to hide something.”

The vehicle turned left onto Tuacahn Drive, driving slowly, the statement says, then “accelerated at a high rate of speed on Tuacahn Drive where speeds reached 80 miles per hour. I observed the vehicle try to navigate a sharp turn and almost crashing. The driver managed to control the vehicle and again accelerating towards Tuacahn.

“I stopped at the entrance into Tuacahn and watched where the vehicle was

going. I observed the vehicle enter the west side entrance towards to back of the Tuacahn Amphitheater. I blocked off the entrance and waited for other officers to arrive.”

The officer then noticed the two suspects running down the steps at Tuacahn

Amphitheater, towards the parking lot.

“There were multiple civilians yelling for me informing me that the individuals were the ones I was looking for. I ran towards Mr. Miller and the female announcing myself as a

police officer and giving verbal commands to stop running. I un-holstered my taser gun and pointed it at Mr. Miller while giving verbal commands for him to stop. Mr. Miller stopped and immediately raised his hands.”

The officer ordered Miller onto the ground and onto his stomach.

“Mr. Miller kept saying someone was trying to kill him and that is why he was running. I observed the female continuing to run south. A Washington County Deputy arrived and caught up to the female and took her into custody without any further incident.”

A financial card that did not belong to Miller or Singh was found. Post Miranda, both suspects declined to speak with police.

Singh’s second probable cause statement says that an inventory of the vehicle included gloves, screwdrivers and a glass breaker.

“These appeared to be tools used to burglarize vehicles,” it says.

A citizen then came forward with new evidence.

“Later in the day officers were given a stack of 11 identification cards and 23 financial cards that had multiple peoples names on them. The cards were located near where the suspects were taken into custody. One of the financial cards and one of the identification cards belonged to a person who’s vehicle had been burglarized.”

The cards had been found by near the location where the suspects were taken into custody, the statement says.

“The route the car was on when the pursuit was initiated would be consistent with people fleeing the address the vehicle burglary was reported at,” the statement says.

Singh has been charged on suspicion of:

Two counts of failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony

23 counts of unlawful acquisition/possession/transfer financial card, a third-degree felony.

11 counts of possession of another’s identity documents, a class A misdemeanor

Burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Accident involving property damage with knowledge of the accident, a class B misdemeanor

Open container, drinking in the vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

Miller was charged on suspicion of:

23 counts of unlawful acquisition/possession/transfer financial card, a third-degree felony.

Failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

12 counts of possession of another’s identity documents, a class A misdemeanor

Burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor

Open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

Both Singh and Miller are being held without bail.