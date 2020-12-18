Man, woman dead after crash on Interstate 15 in Provo

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and a woman were killed in a crash on northbound Interstate 15 in Provo Thursday night.

Just after 9 p.m., at about mile marker 268 about a mile south of University Parkway, a Mazda 6 passenger car with two occupants was traveling northbound in the HOV lane just ahead of a semi/tractor-trailer combination in lane two, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

“For an unknown reason, the passenger car veered left and overcorrected back right across lane one into lane two in front of the oncoming semi,” the news release said. “The semi collided with the passenger car in a T-bone style collision. Both occupants, one female and one male, of the passenger car died in the collision.”

The semi driver was uninjured.

The names of the deceased individuals will be released following notification of their passing to immediate family and after allowing the immediate families time to notify friends and extended family, the news release said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

As of 10:45 p.m., the right three lanes of I-15 northbound at mile marker 268 are still blocked for the investigation and will remain so for the next few hours.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.