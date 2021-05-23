Man, woman found dead in apparent South Salt Lake murder-suicide

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in South Salt Lake.

Sgt. Oehler, public information officer for South Salt Lake PD, told Gephardt Daily, police were dispatched to a residence on Eugene Lane, Friday, about 11:08 p.m. after a neighbor called 911 and reported hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, they quickly made entry into the townhome “based on exigent circumstances,” Oehler said, and “found two adults, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.”

While detectives are in the early stages of the investigation, Oeler said evidence suggests the incident was an act of domestic violence and there was no threat to the general public.

Officers did report finding a bullet hole in a garage door which appeared to have been fired from inside the residence.

The names of the deceased have yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story when more information becomes available.