Man, woman found deceased in Bluffdale residence

BLUFFDALE, Utah, March 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A male and female were found deceased in a townhouse in Bluffdale on Thursday.

Chief Andy Burton, who serves with the Saratoga Springs Police Department, which also covers Bluffdale, said officials were called to the scene mid-afternoon Thursday.

According to police radio transmissions, the male had not shown up for work for several days.

Burton said the male and female were found deceased, and medical crews were called initially, but it was then determined that the victims “were obviously deceased.”

Burton said he could not confirm the relationship between the deceased parties, or their names. Next of kin is still being notified of the deaths, he said.

At about 5 p.m.. Burton said crime scene technicians were on the scene, and the medical examiner was en route to the location, in the area of 15100 S. Wild Horse Way.

Burton said no other information is being released at the this time. Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.