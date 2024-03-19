Man, woman found deceased in South Ogden residence

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, March 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and woman were found deceased Monday afternoon after dispatch was asked for a welfare check on a South Ogden residence.

The call came in at 12:11 p.m., a statement released Tuesday by the South Ogden PD says. Police responded to the area of 653 E. Ben Lomond Ave.

“Officers located an adult male and an adult female deceased inside the home,” the statement says.

“There is no indication of a threat to the public. The State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the deaths.

“South Ogden extends our condolences to those affected by the loss of these individuals.”

The investigation is ongoing and “there is no further comment or information at this time,” the police statement says.

Gephardt Daily will share additional information as it is released.