Man, woman found floating unconscious in Wasatch County’s Deer Creek Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, June 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and woman were found floating unconscious in Deer Creek Reservoir late Sunday morning, a statement from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office says.

The call came to the 911 center at about 11:45 a.m., a Facebook post says.

“Wasatch County Search and Rescue, Wasatch County Fire, State Parks officers and Sheriff’s deputies responded,” it says. “While emergency crews were en route, Good Samaritan boaters assisted in bringing the patients to shore.”

Fire and medical crews are working to provide medical treatment and transport them to area hospitals said the post, issued at 12:50 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as this story develops.

Crews also responded to Deer Creek Reservoir on Thursday when a Salt Lake City teen went under the water and failed to resurface. The deceased 17-year-old has been identified as Fernando Botello Arredondo.

The Sheriff’s Office asked that swimmer wear life jackets, which the teen did not have.