Taylorsville husband, wife attacked in the bed by knife-wielding intruder; 15-year-old suspect in custody

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville man and woman were rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning after they were attacked in their bedroom by a knife-wielding teenage intruder, with no known connection to the couple, police say.

Taylorsville officers rushed to the scene near 4800 South and 3400 West after calls came into dispatch at about 3:50 a.m.

“Once our officers got there, they were able to determine that a husband and wife were inside their home when a 15-year-old juvenile male found his way inside their house and engaged in a altercation with them while they were in bed,” Sgt. Jake Hill, Taylorsville Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“The male homeowner and the juvenile male got into a physical altercation where the juvenile male stabbed the homeowner several times. While that was occurring, the female was able to get up and run out the house. However, the juvenile male took off after her and, in the in the street, they were involved in an altercation where the female was stabbed several times as well.”

The woman got away and ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911. That happened at about the same time the male homeowner “was able to get to a phone and call dispatch,” Hill said.

“Officers got there quickly and established the containment. They were able to administer aid to homeowners,” Hill said. “They were taken to a local area hospital.”

At the scene, officers deployed drones and K-9s in their search for the teen suspect.

“We were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody without incident,” Hill said. “He was taken here to the police station where detectives are interviewing and obviously trying to find a motive. The information we have right now is that the suspect has no relationship to the homeowners.”

The boy also has no known tie to the property, Hill said.

“It seems like it’s just a complete random just a random act between the suspect and the victims.”

The suspect is a West Valley City resident, Hill said. It was not immediately clear how he arrived at the scene.

“They’re in interviews, and they’re hoping to try and figure out how he got there, but right now we we don’t know.”

Hill said the suspect did not appear to attempt to steal anything, and the victims were in bed when they first encountered the intruder. Hill confirmed a child resident of the house, who was much younger than the suspect, was not injured in the attack.

The victims were transported in poor condition, but are expected to survive, Hill said. Both are now stable.

Because of the suspect’s juvenile status, little or no additional information will be released, Hill said. The teen will be booked into a juvenile detention center. Hill said at about 9:45 a.m. that police expected to be on the scene for another hour or two, completing their on-site investigation.