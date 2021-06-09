Man, woman in custody after carjacking in Murray, pursuit

MURRAY, Utah, June 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and woman are in custody after a carjacking in Murray early Wednesday morning that led to a high-speed pursuit.

The carjacking of a 2011 Silver Volkswagen Jetta from the area of 198 Fireclay Ave. was reported at 2:50 a.m.

Murray police officials said the victim was threatened with a knife and sustained minor injuries.

The two suspects then fled, and were pursued by Cottonwood Heights police as well as other agencies.

Initial reports indicate the suspect vehicle drove at high speeds and at times traveled the wrong way.

The pursuit went from 1300 E. Vine St., then westbound on 4500 South. The suspects then went southbound on Interstate 15 from 4500 South. The driver then got off the freeway at 5300 South and went westbound towards Taylorsville.

He then drove northbound at 5400 S. Redwood Road and entered West Valley City.

The pursuit was terminated at the eastbound Interstate 80 ramp to Redwood Road and the two suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.