Man, woman killed in single-vehicle rollover on SR-196 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) – A man and a woman were killed in a single-vehicle rollover on SR-196 in Tooele County early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on the road also known as Skull Valley Road at mile marker 23 at approximately 6 a.m., said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol. The vehicle was southbound on SR-196 and drifted off the road to the left. The vehicle then swerved back right and rolled.

“Neither the female drive nor male passenger were wearing seat belts and were ejected,” the tweet said. “Both died at the scene.”

Drug impairment is also being investigated as a contributing factor, officials said.

Neither of the victims was identified pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.