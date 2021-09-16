Two seriously injured after Tesla plunges down steep hill into Salt Lake’s Memory Grove Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and a woman in a Tesla driving west on 11th Avenue suffered traumatic injuries Wednesday night when the Tesla plunged down the steep incline into Memory Grove Park.

The accident happened at about 10:30 p.m., Battalion Chief Dan Walker, Salt Lake City Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily. The car came to rest at least two-thirds of the way down the steep hill, he said.

Walker confirmed the car was a Tesla, but said it is unknown whether it was in self-driving mode at the time of the accident.

Of the two people in the vehicle, Walker said, one was critically injured and one suffered serious injuries. Both were transported to hospital trauma centers.

Walker did not know which person was driving, and which one — man or woman — suffered the critical injuries, he said.

Officials originally feared there might be a third victim due to an additional pair of shoes found at the scene, but determined the shoes had been in a box in the vehicle.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter also searched the scene from above with a heat-detecting lens, which would have shown a third body if one were on the scene, Walker said.

Gephardt Daily will have additional details on the accident as the investigation continues.