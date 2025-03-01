Man working as security guard for Ogden nightclub arrested for alleged manslaughter

OGDEN, Utah, March 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man working as a security guard for an Ogden nightclub was arrested Saturday after a Feb. 23 incident that left one man dead.

Martin Esparza Espinoza, 56, was arrested for investigation of manslaughter, characterized as a second-degree felony.

Espinoza “was involved with confronting a male who supposedly would not pay for tacos, and began to fight with security,” his arrest documents say. Espinoza “became involved in the fight, with the result being the male was left lying in the middle lane of Washington Blvd near 35th Street.

“The security guard and the other two security guards that were with him all left the man lying in the street. Less than one minute later, a car pulls out of a parking lot and, while turning left, runs over the male lying in the middle lane of Washington Blvd.”

The victim “later died of the massive injuries that were inflicted. It is unknown at this time if the driver of the car was involved in the fight or not.”

Espinoza was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Saturday by Ogden City police. It was not immediately clear if the other security guards also were arrested. Gephardt Daily will share more information as details are released.