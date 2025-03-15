Man working for Guadalupe Center fired after arrest for alleged possession of child abuse porn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who had been working as a member of the Guadalupe Center fundraising team has been fired after his arrest for alleged possession of child abuse pornogrpahy.

Erik Phillip Roan, 31, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Salt Lake County jail system for investigation of five alleged counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

A CyberTip came to police from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an account that allegedly uploaded and distributed images of suspected child sex abuse materials. On Thursday, court-ordered search warrants were served on the residence and electronic devices of Roan, and graphic images matching those in the report were located.

“Erik works for a School in the Salt Lake County area and has access and is around young children,” Roan’s arrest document says.

The Guadalupe Center, which includes a K-6 charter school and after-school programs for children, on Friday sent out a letter to students’ parents:

“We are writing to inform you of a recent development involving a member of our Fundraising Team. Yesterday we were informed that Erik Roan had been arrested in connection with illegal activities. Consequently, his employment with Guadalupe Center has been terminated.

“We want to reassure you that we are not aware of any connection between Mr. Roan’s illegal activities and our students, staff, or any other part of the organization. The safety, well-being, and continued success of our students, families, staff, and community are our top priorities. We are taking immediate steps to ensure that all operations continue smoothly with minimal disruption.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are committed to taking any necessary actions to protect the interests of our organization, students, and families. Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Richard Pater at 385-424-1059.

“We appreciate your understanding and continued support.”