Man wounded as dozen shots fired outside West Valley apartments

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are investigating a shooting Sunday night near the Overlook Point Apartments.

WVCPD Lt. Shane Matheson said several calls were received at about 10 p.m. reporting shots being fired in the area of 2910 W. 4650 South.

“When officers arrived in the area, they located a crime scene with 11 or 12 shell casings laying on the ground,” Matheson told Gephardt Daily. “While officers were investigating the crime scene, a victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.”

An officer went to the hospital to make contact with the victim and was able to confirm the shooting incident.

“At the moment, we’re trying to figure out who the suspects are and why the victim was shot. It sounded like there was a quarrel between the two parties, and the shots were fired as the victim was driving away,” Matheson said.

Officials currently have no information as to whether the victim and the suspects know each other. Matheson said the victim only told police he was in the area and was confronted by the other group.

Matheson said officers have “some individuals in custody, and we don’t know if they’re related to this.” He said the people in custody came into the area as everything was unfolding.

“We don’t know if they’re involved with the shooting that happened here or another separate incident,” he said.

The victim is in stable condition with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder. Matheson said the injury won’t require surgery, and the victim is being released from the hospital.

It isn’t known if the shooting was gang or drug-related, Matheson said.

“Right now we’re interviewing the victim, processing the crime scene, and working on leads to identify the suspects,” he said.