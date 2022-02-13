Man wounded in Roy parking lot shooting

ROY, Utah, Feb 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy police say a man was shot and wounded in or near a condominium complex parking lot Saturday night.

According to a statement released by Roy PD, first responders were dispatched to 4642 South 1900 West at 8:07 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man in his 30s who had been “struck by gunfire.”

Police say the victim was conscious when taken to the hospital, but his prognosis has yet to be reported.

“We are following up on investigative leads. The motive for the shooting is unknown,” the Roy PD statement said.

“We believe this incident to be isolated and are thankful to those who are assisting us and cooperating in this investigation.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.