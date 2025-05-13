Man wounded in Salt Lake City officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 13, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who fled police in Salt Lake City on Monday night was shot and wounded after fleeing an attempted traffic stop, according to a SLCPD news release.

The man’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

The news release, issued by the Salt Lake City Police Department early Tuesday morning, said the incident began around 11 p.m. when a SLCPD officer attempted a traffic stop on 600 West near South Temple.

“The driver did not stop and is believed to have driven south on 600 West,” the SLCPD news released said.

“Officers found the suspect’s car abandoned near 70 South 600 West.

“Based on evidence on scene, the driver crashed into several parked cars.

“Officers, including a police K9 unit, began searching the area,” the news release stated.

Photo provided by Salt Lake City Police Department

“Around 11:43 p.m., a SLCPD officer encountered a man a short distance from the abandoned car on the railroad tracks.

“The officer gave multiple commands for the suspect to stop running, but the man did not comply.

“The SLCPD officer fired at least one shot at the suspect, wounding him, and requested urgent back-up.

“Officers took the suspect into custody and began immediate lifesaving efforts on scene.”

According to the SLCPD news release, “Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross paramedics took the suspect to the hospital in stable condition.

“Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, the SLCPD learned the suspect’s condition deteriorated. His injuries are now considered life-threatening.”

One officer sustained abrasions during the incident, the police statement said. There were no other reports of injuries.

Photo provided by Salt Lake City Police Department

The Salt Lake City Police Department initiated the officer involved critical incident (OICI) protocol, in accordance with state law. OICI Protocol Team 4, led by the West Jordan Police Department, is leading the investigation.

“The use of force in this case was a rapidly unfolding incident,” said SLCPD Chief Brian Redd. “It highlights the risks and dangers our officers face every day, often with little warning and in circumstances that require split-second decision making. As a police department, we remain committed to transparency and allowing for a thorough investigation to occur.”

In keeping with SLC City Code, body-worn camera footage will be released within 10-business days.

The SLCPD officer involved in the shooting has been placed on routine paid administrative leave.