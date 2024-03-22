Managers of Midvale’s Evergreen Place plead to exploitation and neglect charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The managers of the Evergreen Place in Midvale pled guilty Thursday to charges of exploitation and neglect of their tenants at the residential care facility.

“This morning in 3rd District Court, Jorge Gustavo Gonzalez, Sr. pled guilty to two third-degree felonies, exploitation of a vulnerable adult, and two class A misdemeanors, neglect of a vulnerable adult,” the Utah Attorney General’s Office said in a press release. “Ignacio Gonzalez-Villarruel pled guilty to two class A misdemeanors, neglect of a vulnerable adult.”

In June of last year the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Division of the AG’s office filed multiple charges against the two managers of Evergreen Place in Midvale, the release said

“Restitution will include reimbursement to all residents (or the appropriate payors) for rent paid for January 2022, when the defendants collected rent payments despite safety and health violations. Restitution will remain open for the statutory period for possible further claims. “