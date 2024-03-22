Managers of Midvale’s Evergreen Place plead to exploitation and neglect charges

The charges alleged more than $50,000 in misappropriated rent money in 2022 from five representative victims who lived in the residential care facility along with 12 other tenants, the AG’s office outlined last June when the charges were filed. Authorities began investigations in January of 2022 when the furnace failed and sewage flooded the basement and living quarters at Evergreen, court documents say.
Investigation was led by the Unified Police Department and the state Adult Protective Services Division.Investigators found that the Evergreen facility was unlicensed, even though 17 mentally impaired adult men lived there. Residents endured unsafe, unsanitary conditions, insect infestations, overcrowding, inadequate staffing, and a lack of food and proper medical care. The charges are based on five representative victims chosen from 17 residents.
Facility violations also included an unworking furnace during 2022 and raw sewage flooding the basement, which patients had access to. A United Fire Authority fire marshal also cited several safety violations related to smoke detectors, extension cords, exposed wiring, and improperly labeled and accessible exit signs and doors.