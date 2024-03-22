Managers of Midvale’s Evergreen Place plead to exploitation and neglect charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The managers of the Evergreen Place in Midvale pled guilty Thursday to charges of exploitation and neglect of their tenants at the residential care facility.
 
“This morning in 3rd District Court, Jorge Gustavo Gonzalez, Sr. pled guilty to two third-degree felonies, exploitation of a vulnerable adult, and two class A misdemeanors, neglect of a vulnerable adult,” the Utah Attorney General’s Office said in a press release. “Ignacio Gonzalez-Villarruel pled guilty to two class A misdemeanors, neglect of a vulnerable adult.”
 
In June of last year the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Division of the AG’s office filed multiple charges against the two managers of Evergreen Place in Midvale, the release said
 
“Restitution will include reimbursement to all residents (or the appropriate payors) for rent paid for January 2022, when the defendants collected rent payments despite safety and health violations. Restitution will remain open for the statutory period for possible further claims. 

The charges alleged more than $50,000 in misappropriated rent money in 2022 from five representative victims who lived in the residential care facility along with 12 other tenants, the AG’s office outlined last June when the charges were filed. Authorities began investigations in January of 2022 when the furnace failed and sewage flooded the basement and living quarters at Evergreen, court documents say.

Investigation was led by the Unified Police Department and the state Adult Protective Services Division.Investigators found that the Evergreen facility was unlicensed, even though 17 mentally impaired adult men lived there. Residents endured unsafe, unsanitary conditions, insect infestations, overcrowding, inadequate staffing, and a lack of food and proper medical care. The charges are based on five representative victims chosen from 17 residents.

Facility violations also included an unworking furnace during 2022 and raw sewage flooding the basement, which patients had access to. A United Fire Authority fire marshal also cited several safety violations related to smoke detectors, extension cords, exposed wiring, and improperly labeled and accessible exit signs and doors.

                                                      

 

