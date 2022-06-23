Mandy Patinkin concert tour to make Salt Lake City stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Broadway, TV and film star Mandy Patinkin is coming to Salt Lake City this fall as part of his concert tour.

Patinkin’s “Being Alive” tour, with Adam Ben-David on Piano, comes to the Eccles Theater, at 131 S Main St., on Nov. 19 for a 7:30 p.m. show.

“Being Alive” is be billed as a collection of many of Patinkin’s favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, including works from Irving Berlin, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter and Harry Chapin.

“Being Alive” is a song from the musical “Company.” Sample Patinkin’s rendition below:

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Order through ArtTix.

Masks are required for this performance regardless of vaccination status.