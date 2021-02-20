Man’s body found below Angels Landing in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Feb. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man’s body was found Friday afternoon in Zion National Park while rangers were searching for an overdue male hiker.

It hasn’t yet been confirmed whether the body is that of the missing hiker.

The body was located below the Angels Landing hiking route, Cedar Breaks National Park spokesperson Brent Everitt told Gephardt Daily.

Everitt said the search for the missing hiker was initiated as a “hasty search,” or immediate response, after rangers noted that an unoccupied vehicle that had been found in the park Thursday night was still there Friday morning.

They began a search of the area at about 6 a.m. and found the body later in the day.

Park rangers have the vehicle information, but are still waiting to learn the identity of the deceased man to know if the two are linked.

Everitt said the investigation is ongoing and it is hoped more information will be available Saturday morning.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more details become known.