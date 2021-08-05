Man’s body found in canal in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Aug. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man’s body was discovered in a canal in Spanish For Wednesday evening.

The deceased, whose name has not yet been released, is believed to be approximately 60. He was found in a shallow section of the canal, in the area of 273 E. 1000 North, which is located between a Costco store and North Park, and Interstate 15.

There’s a tree-lined path for people to walk and bicycle by the canal, and the man’s body was found in shallow water, near that path, said Lt. Brandon Anderson, Spanish Fork Police Department. The discovery was made just after 7 p.m., Anderson told Gephardt Daily.

The man was found fully clothed, with belongings nearby, close to the shore, Anderson said, as if he had been on the shore and had fallen forward, although exactly what happened is not yet known.

Investigators remained on the scene as of 9 p.m. The body will be examined by officials at the Medical Examiner’s office.

“There does not appear to be foul play,” Anderson said, adding officials are trying to determine when the man was last seen by others to help them establish a timeline.