Man’s body found on I-80 in Tooele County, struck by ‘at least one or two vehicles, UHP says

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, July 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol is investigating after the body of a man was found on eastbound Interstate 80 in Tooele County early Tuesday morning.

The body, found near milepost 25, was that of a 27-year-old Utah resident, Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily. The man’s name has not yet been released.

“He may have been hit by several vehicles,” Roden said. “There were no vehicles around,” he said, when asked if the victim may have driven to the site.

“We have no knowledge of what happened for him to be there.”

The victim was struck by “at least one or two vehicles,” Roden said.

“We don’t have the exact number,” he said. “We are trying to make contact with his family and friends to see why he would have been there, and what the circumstances were.”