Man’s body recovered from Settlement Canyon Reservoir

TOOELE, Utah, Jan. 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have confirmed the body of a man who fell through the ice was recovered from the Settlement Canyon Reservoir.

“The body of a 20-year-old male was recovered from the Settlement Canyon Reservoir at about 11:20 p.m.,” a statement from Tooele Police says. “We are not releasing his name tonight out of respect and privacy for the family of the male.”

The emergency response began at about 6:55 p.m. Monday after a report that a man and woman, both in their 20s, had fallen through the ice, Tooele City Police Cpl. Colbey Bentley told Gephardt Daily.

The woman resurfaced and was able to climb out and call for help. She was later taken to an area hospital to be treated for cold exposure, Bentley said.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the operation. Rescue crews searched for more than four hours before recovering the man’s body from the deep, icy water.

“Our hearts ache for the family and loved ones of the deceased,” the Tooele City Police statement says. “They are in our thoughts as they go through this tragic loss. Further information will be released at the appropriate time.”

File photo of Settlement Canyon Reservoir image by Google Maps

Nearly a year ago, the body of a 14-year-old boy was recovered on Feb. 14 after he also fell through the ice at the same reservoir, south of Tooele’s residential area. Two other male juveniles with him were able to escape after falling through. To see that story, click here.