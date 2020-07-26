Mapleton man facing 10 charges of felony aggravated sexual abuse of child

MAPLETON, Utah, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Mapleton man is facing 10 charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Major Lynn Madon, 67, was arrested July 21 and transported to Utah County Jail, where he was subsequently released with conditions.

On May 18, the arresting officer received a child abuse neglect report from the Division of Child and Family Services. It was reported that a 12-year-old female gave her mother a note that said she was sexually abused by a person known to the family. The arresting officer spoke with the victim’s father, the statement said, who said he confronted the suspect about the allegations, and that Madon admitted to touching the victim over her clothes. Madon also told the father of the child that “the victim grabbed his hand when they were sleeping and put it on her buttocks.”

The father also provided officials with text messages between he and Madon’s wife.

“The text messages talk about how if Madon gets ‘turned in’ he will go to jail and if the victim tells a therapist Madon will go to jail,” the statement said. “Madon’s wife also writes that Madon is sick about it.”

On July 21, the victim was interviewed at the Children’s Justice Center in Provo.

“During the interview the victim disclosed that when she was 9 years old Madon sexually abused her,” the statement said. “The victim said Madon put his hand behind her and touched her front. The victim said she told Madon to stop and he did. The victim said the next night he touched her again and she was uncomfortable and wanted to cry and that she was too scared to say anything.”

The victim told officials that every night she would spend Friday nights at Madon’s house and he touched her every night she stayed at his house for four months, and that he got more aggressive.

Madon was also interviewed July 21. After being read his Miranda rights, Madon said he “pet” the victim. Madon then admitted to touching her inappropriately and said he had done it three or four times.