Mark Pope leaving BYU; named head coach of University of Kentucky men’s basketball team

PROVO, Utah, April 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Mark Pope is no longer a cougar, but he is a wildcat, a Kentucky Wildcat to be exact, after accepting a job as the new head coach of the University of Kentucky’s men’s basketball team.

News of Pope’s departure was announced in a Friday morning press release by the U of K.

“Mark Pope not only brings an impressive record in nine years as a head coach, but also a love of the University of Kentucky and a complete understanding of what our program means to the people of our state,” said UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart. “As a captain on the ‘96 championship team, Mark was a beloved and respected teammate. As a head coach, he is highly regarded nationally as an innovator. His teams run a unique and dynamic up-tempo offense and they get after it on defense. He is a strong recruiter with international ties and a person of integrity.

“He fully embraces our high expectations and standards and I know that as our fans get reacquainted with Mark, they will be eager to join him on what promises to be an exciting ride.”

Pope’s return to the University of Kentucky is a homecoming for the former BYU coach who was captain of the Wildcat’s 1996 National Championship team. He will now be the 23rd head coach of Kentucky’s men’s basketball program.

Pope compiled a 110-52 record (.679) during five campaigns at the helm of BYU. He took the Cougars to three postseason appearances, including two trips to the NCAA Tournament, and missed another bid when the 2020 event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The University of Kentucky is the pinnacle of coaching in college basketball. It’s the definition of blueblood program where hanging a banner is the expectation ever year,” Pope said in the UK press release. “Equally as important, UK changed my life forever as a human being. The love and passion I have for this program, this University and the people of the Commonwealth goes to the depth of my soul.”

