Mary Kaye Huntsman tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Mary Kaye Huntsman has tested positive for COVID-19 following her husband Jon Huntsman’s positive diagnosis just over one week ago.

The former first lady of Utah shared the following message on her Instagram page with a photo of her and her husband:

“Back together again after COVID-19 isolated us apart. The good news is that Jon is on the mends. The bad news, is this is a very, very, contagious virus. I have now tested positive. So worried now about the rest of our household.”

Jon Huntsman also tweeted: “Bad news — love of my life, Mary Kaye, tested positive for #COVID-19. Good news — I’m now fully recovered and can be her caregiver without worry. Rest of our gang has been tested again. Praying they avoid it! These aren’t easy days, let’s love each other a little more. #covidhouse.”

Former Utah governor, and one time GOP presidential candidate Jon Huntsman took part in the final GOP gubernatorial primary debate Tuesday despite his diagnosis, participating remotely.

Jon Huntsman has also been sharing video messages on Twitter while isolating at home, and said in part on Tuesday: “I didn’t want to get out of bed this morning even though things are getting a little bit better with each passing day. It’s just pure exhaustion, and I’m trying to get my sea legs together just a little bit, because we’ve got an event tonight on KUTV Channel 2. If I get through this thing without completely embarrassing myself and my family it’ll be a minor miracle. But hey, we signed up for it and we’re about to do it.”

Huntsman tweeted the news of his diagnosis June 10 after sharing the day before he was still awaiting his COVID-19 test results after being given the wrong results by health officials.

He said in a tweet late that Tuesday morning: “Received a call from @saltlakehealth saying they had given me wrong results. Still awaiting my results from COVID-19 test last Friday. No word on family members either. Very illuminating to see the process firsthand.”

A follow-up tweet a little before 5 p.m. June 9 said: “Quick update on my COVID-19 test; have now been told the sample container with my test was opened and has been discarded by the state. En route now to take another test. Very grateful for our healthcare professionals who have a hugely demanding job. What a learning process.”

A staffer in Huntsman’s office told Gephardt Daily the earlier result he was given may have been from a test he took earlier this year.

Numerous members of his campaign team have also tested positive.

Jon Huntsman said in a previous video message: “Our campaign continues; we’ve never been more motivated or energized, even with the onset of these coronavirus cases, our concern first and foremost is for the safety and health and well-being of those terrific men and women who we work with in the campaign office. We are taking care of them, we are thinking about them and most importantly we are charging forward with great energy and enthusiasm.”

