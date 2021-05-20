Mask mandate to continue at University of Utah Health facilities

Utah, May 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The mask mandate will continue at University of Utah Health facilities, officials said.

“University of Utah Health is encouraged by the state’s increased COVID-19 vaccination efforts, as well as the recent decline in Utah’s daily COVID-19 cases,” said a statement from U of U Health. “Recently, the CDC updated its guidelines for individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Health care facilities are exempt from these updated guidelines and U of U Health will continue requiring masks in its facilities for all patients, visitors, faculty and staff, the statement said.

“Face masks must be worn at all times while inside these facilities,” the statement added. “Bandannas, buffs and neck gaiters are not considered adequate face coverings.”

For more information on coronavirus safety from U of U Health click here.