Massive gas leak closes State Street after car hits building in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A four block stretch of State Street is closed to traffic and dozens of residents have been forced from their homes, after a car hit the side of building causing a massive gas leak in Salt Lake City early Friday morning.

Salt Lake City Fire Dept. Captain Anthony Burton told Gephardt Daily, firefighters were called out about 12:18 a.m. after the car’s driver plowed into the side of Glens Keys at 1150 S. State Street.

“Not only did we have a building hit, we also have a gas line hit. So, we’ve got a natural gas line, which is still free flowing, and to shut this gas off we’re going to have to do it remotely, so that means digging up the street and accessing two to three points,” Burton said.

Residents in a half block radius have been evacuated from their homes and it could be hours before they can return.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area between 900 South and 1300 South until the ruptured gas line can be repaired. It was expected the effort would last well into the Friday morning commute, Burton said.

The driver of the car was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.