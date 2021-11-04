Update: Suspect who exchanged gunfire with Taylorsville police officer found dead

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) – The suspect sought in a massive manhunt after allegedly exchanging gunfire with a Taylorsville police officer Thursday morning has been found deceased. Investigators say it appears he took his own life.

According to Taylorsville Police Chief Brady Cottam, the man’s body was discovered in the window-well of a home about 7:20 a.m., a little more than three hours after officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call near 4700 South 2200 West.

The man ran from police, with at least one officer giving chase, when the suspect allegedly turned and fired on him. The officer reportedly returned fire before taking shelter and the suspect escaped into the surrounding neighborhood.

There were unconfirmed reports that a resident of a nearby apartment was hit by flying glass when a stray bullet shattered a bedroom mirror. No one else was reported injured.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were called in to establish a containment area while residents were advised to shelter-in-place by way of reverse 911 calls.

The Department of Public Safety helicopter also joined in the search.

Traffic in the area has been reopened and a late start order for nearby Vista Elementary School has been cancelled.

Police have yet to release the suspect’s name.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by an outside police agency.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.