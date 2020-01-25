Matilda the missing cockatoo found, safe and sound

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Matilda, the red-tailed black cockatoo, has been found and is safe, the folks at Tracy Aviary said Friday night.

Matilda flew off Thursday afternoon — apparently after being chased by a wild bald eagle — and the city was put on alert to keep an eye out for her.

Tracy Aviary tweeted late Thursday night that they were “very concerned for her safety and well-being,” and asked for anyone who saw Matilda to give the facility a call.

On Friday afternoon, a much happier message went out on Facebook, letting everyone know that Matilda was spotted late Friday morning, and “is resting high in a pine tree, while the snow and rain prevent her from coming down.”

Matilda’s keepers didn’t leave her alone. They decided to stay right by the tree until they could bring her back home safely.

And a final post update to the same post indicates the keepers did just that:

“Matilda is home safe and sound,” it says.

Tracy Aviary also thanked the entire community “for their help and support during our time of need.”