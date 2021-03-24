Mayor Erin Mendenhall declares stage 1 water shortage advisory for SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Mayor Erin Mendenhall has declared a stage 1 advisory for water conservation, in keeping with Salt Lake City’s Five-stage Water Shortage Contingency Plan.

“We want to invite and encourage everyone in our city, as well as the other municipalities we serve, to look at ways to reduce their water use, increase their water use efficiency and eliminate any water waste,” Mendenhall said, by way of a news release.

“We can prevent any serious shortages for the rest of the year through conservation by planning and preparing now, today.”

Stream flow in local creeks that help supply water to Salt Lake City’s service area is anticipated to be 43% to 61 % of average this year, according to data collected by the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities, the news release said. Regional snowpack has improved since early February to about 75% in the Central Wasatch watershed, but soil moisture is exceptionally low, contributing to inefficient spring runoff.

The canyon watersheds east of the city provide nearly 60% of the water supply to more than 360,000 residents.

Additionally, on March 17, Gov. Spencer J. Cox issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency due to extreme drought conditions in 90% of Utah.

These projections informed the prompting of the city’s stage 1 advisory — which is educational and meant to inform the public of best conservation practices to help stretch the water supply in high-demand season.

The Water Shortage Contingency Plan outlines five water shortage stages triggered by supply levels, stream flows, and water demand; it also provides recommendations for actions within each stage aimed at reducing water demand to levels that reflect current supply and future water needs.

“Stage 1 is voluntary, with the goal of sending a message that everyone can help us avoid potential shortages this season and in future drought years by simply being mindful about their water use,” said SLCDPU Director Laura Briefer, who advises the mayor on contingency stages. “We are asking residents, businesses, institutions, including city departments, to implement simple and cost-effective measures to conserve water.”

City departments and divisions will be mindful in reducing outdoor watering and in testing equipment for maximum watering efficiency as temperatures rise, Mendenhall said.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department will also take part in conservation measures by conducting “dry” fire hydrant inspections only to assess proper working order for fire flows.

The city’s Department of Public Services will actively monitor water use in managed parks and facilities, said Director Lorna Vogt. Residents are encouraged to report broken sprinkler and irrigation systems they may see in city parks and on building grounds via the SLC Mobile app.

Mendenhall is asking all residents and businesses to take a few simple actions to conserve now, which may also prevent the need for moving to a more restrictive stage of the Water Shortage Contingency Plan: