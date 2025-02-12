Mayor Erin Mendenhall: It’s ‘time for the next chapter in the SLCPD’s leadership’; Police Chief Mike Brown confirms he’ll step down

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown is leaving the force according to news releases by both the outgoing chief and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Brown’s last day will be Feb. 28 at which point he will retire.

“There is never a perfect time to step away from a career that has defined you, challenged you, and given you a profound sense of purpose,” Brown wrote. “Policing has never been just a job for me — it has been a calling and a lifelong commitment to public service.

“From my first day at the Salt Lake City Police Department on May 31, 1991, to the past nine years as chief of one of our nation’s oldest police departments, my focus has remained clear: serving the people of this city. Our officers, detectives, professional staff, and the resilient and committed residents of Salt Lake City have been at the center of my career. Leading and growing with this city has truly been the greatest privilege of my life.”

Statement from Mayor Mendenhall’s office

Mendenhall’s office also issued a letter, which thanked Brown for his work over the course of her administration, but added she has “determined that it’s time for the next chapter in the SLCPD’s leadership,” she wrote.

The full letter from Mendenhall’s office is below:

“After 33 years of service to the Salt Lake City Police Department, Chief Mike Brown will step down on February 28, 2025, and intends to retire.

“Mayor Mendenhall is grateful for Chief Brown’s work over the course of her administration but has determined that it’s time for the next chapter in the SLCPD’s leadership.

“Chief Brown has served as Chief of Police since 2015. Before becoming Chief, Brown had a distinguished career as a patrol officer, gang detective, motor officer, and SWAT officer — being a part of the first generation of SWAT snipers. During his career, he shaped many key policing strategies for the department in crime reduction, traffic safety, and crisis response. He established Salt Lake City’s anti-vehicle cruising ordinance and Salt Lake City’s first-ever POST-certified training satellite academy and contributed to major public safety events, including the 2002 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Torch Run.

“Chief Brown most recently led efforts to bring overall crime in Salt Lake City to a 16-year low,” the letter claims, “while also reducing call for service response times. In 2021, Chief Brown successfully spearheaded the stratified policing model to better address violent crime.

“Neither Mayor Mendenhall nor Chief Brown are available for additional comment at this time.”

