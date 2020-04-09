Mayor Wilson: County extends stay-at-home order through May 1

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County will remain under a stay-at-home order until at least May 1, Mayor Jenny Wilson announced Thursday at a news conference appearance from her home.

The previous order would have expired Monday, April 13.

“There will be no substantial changes in that order, which means that we will continue our existing restaurant modifications, we will have specific business closures as we have already stated,” Wilson said.

“We will continue to allow businesses to run that are able to practice social distancing.”

Subsequent phases will allow for loosening restrictions and moving forward, to prepare for the future.

“I think everyone realizes this pandemic is creating a new way of doing things in the future,” Wilson said.

