Mayor Wilson issues statement to mark anniversary of George Floyd’s death

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson has issued a statement on the one-year-anniversary of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer while in custody and begging for his life.

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd’s murder for kneeing on the victim’s neck, and cutting off his air supply. The death sparked protests in Salt Lake City and around the the nation, and sparked calls for police reform.

Wilson — with Efren Corado Garcia, Salt Lake County Diversity and Inclusion Officer, and Pastor Corey Hodges, Chair of the Mayor’s Council on Diversity Affairs — issued the following statement:

Systemically now more than ever, we are pushing justice and racial equality to the forefront of every conversation. While justice may never truly be served for George Floyd and others whose lives have been needlessly lost, at Salt Lake County, we are dedicated to moving our systems in a positive direction.

The Mayor’s Council on Diversity Affairs Action Plan is led by field experts in pursuit of structural change to ensure everything we do is through a lens of diversity, inclusion, and equality. Salt Lake County is a welcoming place. We need to make sure our neighbors feel safe, and our services make life easier and more secure for residents.

George Floyd’s life continues to be honored by our progress and the work we do to ensure all people are treated with equity and dignity.