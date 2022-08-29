Medical examiner investigating campsite death in remote area of Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials in Grand County are investigating the cause of death for a person found deceased inside a parked vehicle near a primitive campsite.

Deputies arrived about 4:20 p.m. Saturday at a remote location of the Dolores Triangle and discovered a deceased male, according to a news release from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information about the deceased person was released Sunday.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information become available.