Medical helicopter needed for wrestling injury at Herriman tournament

HERRIMAN, Utah, Jan. 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A high school wrestler was injured during a tournament in Herriman Friday, badly enough that a helicopter was used to transport him to a local hospital.

Unified Fire Authority was dispatched about 2 p.m. to the Rockwell Rumble Wrestling Tournament being held at Zions Bank Real Academy, a training center at 14787 Academy Parkway.

A UFA spokesman told Gephardt Daily he could only say the injury to the wrestler was significant and UFA personnel assisted in preparing the teen for transport aboard a Life Flight chopper

Herriman Police Department Sgt. Shaver said medics were on hand at the tournament as well as the parents of the injured wrestler, who was reported “conscious, alert and breathing” after being injured.