Medical helicopter transports 3-year-old boy hit by pickup in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Jan. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3-year-old boy was Life Flighted from Eagle Mountain to Primary Children’s Hospital on Friday afternoon after he was struck by a full-sized pickup truck.

“He was riding his bike in the road, toward one side,” Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily. “It was really unavoidable. We don’t believe she (the driver of the full-sized Dodge pickup) was impaired or driving recklessly.”

Cannon said officials were called to the scene, near 4900 N. Lake Mountain Road, after being told the boy was hit. Officials arrived to find the boy was in better condition than expected. Cannon said the child may have been hit in the hand, arm or leg, but his head and upper chest were not impacted.

“It doesn’t look like it’s going to be fatal,” he said. “He’s going to make it. He may be sore for a while. When someone is hit and it’s after the fact, this is the kind of news we like to hear.”

