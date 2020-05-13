Megaplex Theatres to begin offering private family screenings

SANDY, Utah, May 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres is now accepting reservations for private family movie screenings at select locations in Utah.

“The reservations-only offer includes exclusive use of a state-of-the-art Megaplex Theatres auditorium for up to 20 family members to enjoy a recent or classic Hollywood film, complete with plenty of Megaplex popcorn and Coca-Cola soft drinks,” said a news release from Megaplex Theatres.

“We’re thrilled to be taking the next step towards the return of the Megaplex experience with safe and responsible reopening procedures following several weeks of ‘Intermission,'” said Blake Andersen, Megaplex Theatres president. “The Megaplex team is excited to open our doors for small groups of guests to start enjoying Utah’s favorite entertainment experience again.”

The all-inclusive private family movies package includes the following elements:

Private use of a state-of-the-art Megaplex Theatres auditorium at a participating location

Up to 20 family members — no outside guests inside the auditorium

Recent or classic Hollywood movie (call or email for the list of available movie titles)

20 large Megaplex popcorns with real butter

20 large Coca-Cola Freestyle soft drinks



The all-inclusive price for the private family movies package is $375, plus applicable taxes.

Participating Megaplex Theatres locations include:

Megaplex Theatres at The District in South Jordan

Megaplex Theatres at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi

Megaplex Theatres at Legacy Crossing in Centerville

Megaplex Theatres at Pineview in St. George

“All of the seats and high-contact surfaces in the auditorium will be cleaned and sanitized before and after each private family movies experience,” the news release said. “For the health and safety of all, guests are required to follow all appropriate CDC guidelines.”

For a list of available film titles and to reserve a private family movie experience, contact Events Director Julene Jolle at 801-304-4551 or [email protected]

Megaplex Theatres operates 15 locations across Utah and southern Nevada with a total of 176 screens, including five IMAX screens.