Member of Roy High School administrative team tests positive for COVID-19

ROY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A member of Roy High School’s administrative team has tested positive for COVID-19 and three other administrators have been quarantined.

A letter sent from Weber School District to parents says:

“We are informing you about a COVID-19-related case that will impact Roy High School in the coming days. One member of the administrative team has tested positive for the virus and the other three administrators have been quarantined by the Weber-Morgan Health Department due to direct exposure.”

The administration will be isolated and quarantined through Sept. 25, the letter says.

“We believe that the administrator who tested positive for COVID-19 was exposed outside of the school setting,” the letter says. “A very thorough contact tracing process has been facilitated to identify all possible employees and/or students who may have been exposed at Roy High School.”

At this point, only the administrative team members have been identified as needing to isolate and quarantine.

“A very experienced, strong administrative leadership ‘substitute team’ has been organized and will act as proxy for the Roy High administrative team,” the letter says. “This proxy administrative team will work hard to keep current safety measures and a stable learning environment in place.”

Officials are reminding parents to keep students home if any symptoms of illness are observed.

“We appreciate your patience and support as we navigate the challenges associated with the pandemic during the 2020-2021 school year,” the letter says.

To read the letter in full and for contact emails if parents have questions or concerns click here.