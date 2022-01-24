Members of Utah Co. Sheriff’s Search & Rescue team save ‘cliffed out’ dogs in American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two dogs that spent days trapped on a Utah County cliff ledge were safe and warm and with their owners Sunday night, thanks to the selfless efforts of two members of the Utah County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team.

Search team members Curtis Dudley and Daniel Todd learned of the pups’ plight when they “noticed a Facebook post from a distressed community member asking for help with rescuing their two cliffed out dogs.”

According to the post, the dogs had been stranded for three days when the owners decided to reach out to the community for help, the UCSSAR said.

Dudley and Todd “answered the call for help and were able to save the dogs and reunite them with their owners.

“Even more impressive, this was not an official UCSSAR call. Merely two team members with the skills and equipment willing to help a worried neighbor in need, the post said.

One of the rescuer’s wives wrote about the rescue online. “Husband woke up at 6 a.m. this morning, saw a post on Facebook about two dogs ledged out in AF Canyon, and left to go help. They had been there for 3 days. 5 hours later he’s home. Dogs are rescued and he’s beat.”