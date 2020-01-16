Memorial services set for Sandy Police Chief Bill O’Neal

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Memorial services have been set for William “Bill” O’Neal, Sandy City Police Chief, who died Sunday at age 48.

A Sandy City Police news release said O’Neal died of natural causes after an “unfortunate medical event,” the nature of which was not disclosed.

O’Neal had served as chief since July 2018.

The memorial services are as follows:

● A “Celebration of Life” for O’Neal has been set for 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in the auditorium of Jordan High School, 95 E. Beetdigger Blvd, Sandy.

● Funeral services for O’Neal will be at noon Saturday in the auditorium of Juan Diego High School, 300 E. 11800 South, Draper.

“Please keep Chief O’Neal and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” an initial statement from the Sandy Police Department said.

Deputy Chief Greg Severson will be acting as interim chief.